ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mundende has said that the power utility company is making frantic effort to ensure the Kafue Gorge Lower Power Project is fully commissioned before the end of 2020.

Mr. Mundende said that the power station currently under construction and nearing completion will have a significant impact on load shedding the country is experiencing.

Mr. Mundende said that the first unit will be synchronized in April 2020, with the rest of the units following in a phased approach until end of 2020.

Mr. Mundende explained to journalists in Kafue Gorge Lower that while the country is experiencing load shedding the power utility company is frantically trying to find a lasting solution to the problem, adding that ZESCO will also continue to pursue alternative energy projects already on the table to insulate the country from economic shocks that come from effects of climate change.

Mr. Mundende said that an agreement, that has already been signed with Electricity De Mozambique (EDM) to construct 1 200 megawatts of the coal-fired thermal power plant, is being pursued closely, adding that the agreement will also see the construction of a power line and interconnector between Northern Mozambique in Tete Province to Chipata in Eastern Province.

Mr. Mundende further explained that the power utility company has already engaged China Power to construct a 500-megawatt solar power station by the end of 2020.

He said construction works on the 248-megawatt Kalungwishi hydropower and the 100 megawatts wind power projects to be done by Access in Serenje will commence this year.

And Kafue Gorge Lower Power Project Director Wesley Lwiindi said all electro-mechanical components of the power station have been manufactured and are currently being assembled.

Mr. Lwiindi said of the four high-voltage transmission lines, an interconnector between Kafue Gorge Lower and Upper has been completed, while the transmission lines to Lusaka South MFEZ, Lusaka West and standby are being constructed.

[Read 172 times, 173 reads today]