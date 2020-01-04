ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mundende has said that the power utility company is making frantic effort to ensure the Kafue Gorge Lower Power Project is fully commissioned before the end of 2020.
Mr. Mundende said that the power station currently under construction and nearing completion will have a significant impact on load shedding the country is experiencing.
Mr. Mundende said that the first unit will be synchronized in April 2020, with the rest of the units following in a phased approach until end of 2020.
Mr. Mundende explained to journalists in Kafue Gorge Lower that while the country is experiencing load shedding the power utility company is frantically trying to find a lasting solution to the problem, adding that ZESCO will also continue to pursue alternative energy projects already on the table to insulate the country from economic shocks that come from effects of climate change.
Mr. Mundende said that an agreement, that has already been signed with Electricity De Mozambique (EDM) to construct 1 200 megawatts of the coal-fired thermal power plant, is being pursued closely, adding that the agreement will also see the construction of a power line and interconnector between Northern Mozambique in Tete Province to Chipata in Eastern Province.
Mr. Mundende further explained that the power utility company has already engaged China Power to construct a 500-megawatt solar power station by the end of 2020.
He said construction works on the 248-megawatt Kalungwishi hydropower and the 100 megawatts wind power projects to be done by Access in Serenje will commence this year.
And Kafue Gorge Lower Power Project Director Wesley Lwiindi said all electro-mechanical components of the power station have been manufactured and are currently being assembled.
Mr. Lwiindi said of the four high-voltage transmission lines, an interconnector between Kafue Gorge Lower and Upper has been completed, while the transmission lines to Lusaka South MFEZ, Lusaka West and standby are being constructed.
When PF came into power, this project had already been commissioned by RB but in their never ending wisdom, PF cancelled this project which was due to have finished in 2017. Their wisdom again woke up two years after cancelling the project and they re-commissioned it with the same contractors but at an even more expensive cost thereby delaying the project by three years and subjecting us to loadshedding. In short, PF with a little help from climate change are the reason for the 15 hour load shedding that we are currently enjoying.
The PF has vowed never to commission anything unless brown envelopes are exchanged.
They have truly succeeded in taking our country backwards. People are now grateful to have power for 6 hours a day like they are being done a favour.
Investing in coal is going backwards.
If only these PF had invested a fraction of those Euro bonds that they stole, Zambia would have been exporting power by now. And not “buying” power from ESKOM which never got delivered probably because the money ended up in Chitotela’s account mysteriously.
Why are you not building power capacity with the aim of eradicating load shedding? Please, I know this is wishful thinking but tougher targets need to be set for people managing these utility companies. Make load shedding illegal and a crime to humanity to set some high standards. Someone must have done a feasibility study on this and if you’re telling us that even when it’s operational, the power consumption needs for the country will not be met then why build the thing in the first place? Just look at the environmental impact of it. ZESCO please stop hiding behind load shedding, you are reversing any tangible gains this country is making.
This project would’ve been completed two years ago but for Sata and PF’s stu.pid-ity. They came in guns blazing in 2011 and cancelled it on grounds of ‘corruption’. They did the same with KKIA. And two years later they awarded the contracts to the same companies they claimed were initially awarded the contracts corruptly. I hate idi oats.