Zambia’s copper sector, which dominates the country’s export economy, saw production drop in 2019 due to new mining taxes, which were also the primary cause of the drying up of investment, Zambia Chamber of Mines President Goodwell Mateyo told S&P Global Platts.
The Chamber of Mines said year-to-date copper production figures supported its long-standing prediction of a drop in copper output for 2019 of up to 100,000 mt, to around 750,000 mt from 857,847 mt in 2018, despite a generally favorable market outlook.
Last month Zambia’s mines and minerals permanent secretary Barnaby Mulenga said smelter shutdowns at copper mines in Zambia coupled with low power supply had forced the mining ministry to downgrade copper output by 100,000 mt in 2019.
The Chamber said the downward trend in 2019 is expected to continue in future years unless there are significant changes to the tax regime.
Last September, the government implemented a 1.5 percentage-point increase in minerals royalty taxes, with current tax rates ranging from 4-6% in relation to the copper price, with a 10% ceiling when copper prices go above $7,500/mt, while additionally, copper concentrate imports incurred a 5% levy. Zambia is Africa’s second-largest copper producer.
“There have been lots of breakdowns and interruptions, which is exactly what happens when there is little or nothing to reinvest in operations,” Mateyo said. “To avoid job losses, sustaining capital expenditure has dried up, with mine development deferred, and it’s this which ultimately leads to a drop in production levels.”
The CoM President said lower production meant lower mine revenues, “and therefore royalties to the government; with costs remaining relatively fixed, the result is lower profit margins and therefore reduced corporation tax collections.”
Mateyo said this was unsustainable and would inevitably result in further cost-cutting measures and the eventual closure of high-cost operations, while the Zambian copper mining industry continued to mature with grades decreasing or becoming harder to reach underground.
TAKING FULL ADVANTAGE
Mateyo said global consensus is that demand for copper will remain strong over the coming decade, with an additional 7 million mt of copper required by 2030.
The Chamber of Mines said preparing the Zambian industry to take full advantage of future demand requires long-term strategic planning to capture investment.
Last month, the CoM said mining companies had over the past year withheld over $650 million of investment.
“But the current direction of mining tax policy is focused only on government’s short-term fiscal needs, and is deterring further investment,” the Chamber of Mines said in a statement. “Zambia has a record of mistiming mining booms, and thereby squandering its mining endowment.”
Mateyo said an urgent rethink of mining tax policy was required to place the industry on a growth footing for the future, while “not reducing the export duty makes it difficult for capital to enter the country.”
“The long-term future should be bright for Zambia and its mining investors,” Mateyo said. “But it will count for nothing if we cannot service the demand, because our mines are — again — in a dilapidated state.”
FUTURE DEMAND
The Chamber of Mines said production and revenue forecasts, along with international experience, showed governments received significantly greater revenue in the long-run from increasing investment and production than from overtaxing existing investment and production.
“There is consensus on future demand, the country has a good, mixed investor base, and there are at least two major investment projects that could materialize — if the sense of balance between risk and reward, government and investor, is re-established,” Mateyo said.
Mateyo added: “A first step in this direction would be to review these proposed amendments from the perspective of our mutual long-term interest in a growing mining industry.”
The mines and minerals ministry was not immediately available for comment.
GRZ needs to rework, refine and reintroduce Sales Tax (GST).
On the other hand, the lower the output the better for the future of our country, we cannot rush to deplete the resources now forgetting about our children and their children. Diversification is the name of the game.
Frontier mine on the DRC mine was exporting 100 000 tones of metal in concentrate to Mopani, Chambishi Metals and Chambishi Chinese smelters. After the introduction of concentrate import tax, all this concentrate goes to China. The production & forex that was being made by Zambia (from DRC concentrate) in years past has been passed on to China. Sheer stupidity by our policy makers!!!
The major contributing mine which is KCM is not in full scale production and that also is a contributing factor.Chamber mines should also be proactive in dealing with the mines.
Are you sure?? Does KCM output exceed FQMs??
I used to be one of those who thought that the mines in Zambia were nothing but all greed. Then I took an interest in their type of investment to understand it better. I realised that we typically tend to look at the revenue side only when we make tax policies and other fiscal decisions. Yes the revenues are huge, but so are the required investments financed by long term bank loans. The loans are huge and can be expensive depending on the risk perception of international financiers. Both the investments and risks are long term and difficult to predict, ranging from local taxation to the whims of international politicians like Trump and his trade war with China. All these are difficult to predict over the long term return periods associated such huge investments. One makes a financial…
…One makes a financial model and 10 yesr repayment plan based on current taxation and political assurances of tax stability. Then in year two or three, some politicians are starved of cash and make a dive for your revenue (not profit usually). Then the investor faces the ugly prospect of losing income and defaulting on his loans. These loans are huge and can only be sourced from international financiers. Zambian banks cannot make the money required but if they did, wiith their little capital base they would run out of cash to lend to local SMEs. So the politicians and investors run into long battles and by the time the matter is resolved both are losers, the former and their cadres who urged them on coming out worse usually. And the cycle starts all over.
..of course government has to look out for a few unscrupulous individual investors just like in any other business, even tuntemba one has to watch the business closely.
Add to that corrupt politics which drains cash out of these ventures with endless requests for donations to their party and their pockets.
Awe mwandi we have leaders kwena!
I think the reasons given by the chamber of mines are inadequate. I know they would want to arm twist the government into believing that it’s entirely the change in tax regime which has resulted into lower production. KCM is not in full production so is Mopani…. The reasons for not being in full production for these two companies are not tax related. The chamber should have done better to highlight these reasons which I am sure they are aware of.