AN early morning raid led by Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo, has left some Munali developers in shock after their structures were razed by a grader.

In the dark of night, the minister and his steam raided the illegal compound near Munali School and brought down all illegal structures not covered by a court injunction covering the area.

One of the witnesses Evaristo Lungu, who had been hired to build a house that was demolished said the minister and his entourage in the company of the police arrived in the area at around 23:00 hours on Thursday and brought down the structures.

The caretakers were asked to vacate the unfinished structures and the grader was set into motion.

Mr Lungu said he and his colleagues were made to sit down and later forced to board a vehicle.

He said after explaining that they were only there as workers, they were released.

All structures deemed to have been built on the illegal plots were demolished except for the ones under a court injunction, including the filling station.

Meanwhile, a community leader, in the area, Bupe Banda said the government had warned the developers in the area not to continue building because the land belonged to the school but unfortunately, most of the people who had put up structures defied government’s order.

He said it was a disaster waiting to happen because they did not take the government seriously.

“They were warned to stop all manner of constructions works,” Mr. Banda said.

“The developers were reminded on two or three occasions when ministers toured the area. They spoke to those they found on-site and told them that the constructions were illegal and therefore they should stop any works to avoid losing out,” he said.

