Zanaco’s free-fall in the 2019/20 FAZ Super Division season continued on Sunday following a humbling 3-1 away loss to Lusaka Dynamos at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The seven-time champions are now winless in their last six league games with three defeats and as many draws.

Sunday’s loss was also the second defeat by that margin in the same period after Power Dynamos crushed them 3-0 at home on December 11.

In all, Zanaco have three wins, four draws and five defeats this term.

This form is in contrast to Zanaco’s continental run where they are unbeaten this season in nine matches with six victories and three draws.

Ocean Mushure and Baba Basile scored for Dynamos in the 18th and 22nd minutes respectively.

Moussa Souleymanou struck for Zanaco in-between in the 22nd minute.

But ex-Zanaco forward Aubrey Funga scored the final goal in the 65th minute before Dynamos were reduced to ten men when Mushure was sent-off in the 78th minute after receiving his second booking of the afternoon.

Zanaco are slumped fourth from bottom in the top half of the relegation zone on 13 points from twelve games played with four matches in hand.

Dynamos are eleventh on 19 points from sixteen games.

Meanwhile, Red Arrows’ own six-match winless run also continued unabated in the late kickoff at Nkoloma where they were beaten 1-0 at home by Kabwe Warriors.

Jimmy Ndhlovu found the back of the net in the 14th minute to take his tally to seven goals this season.

Warriors are eighth on 24 points, two points behind sixth placed Arrows.

