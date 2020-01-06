Kitwe United have opened a three point lead at the top of the FAZ National Division One League table following a 1-0 win over Mpulungu Harbour at the weekend.

Defender and Captain Moses Lolozi headed in the goal in the second half of this Week 16 match played in Mpulungu.

The victory pushed Chingalika to 35 points after 16 matches played.

The Buchi Boys appear set to take the lead into the second half of the season.

One round of matches is left before the season reaches the halfway mark.

Elsewhere, Young Green Eagles stayed second on the table after forcing a goalless home draw against Chindwin Sentries.

Eagles have 32 points with one disputed match against Zesco Shockers.

Prison Leopards maintained their third position on the table after a 1-1 draw away at Zesco Malaiti Rangers.

Coach Mwenya Chipepo’s Prison have 31 points from 16 matches played.

Meanwhile, Indeni’s home match against Zambeef was not played as the visitors are reported to have had a breakdown on their way to Ndola.

This un-played game has since been referred to Football House for adjudication.

FAZ NATIONAL DIVISION ONE LEAGUE WEEK 16

Chambishi 1-1 Kafue Celtic

Police College 1-1 National Assembly

Nchanga Rangers 1-1 F.C Muza

Mpulungu Harbour 0-1 Kitwe United

Gomes 2-0 Zesco Shockers

Sinazongwe United 1-0 Mumbwa Medics

Young Green Eagles 0-0 Chindwin Sentries

Zesco Malaiti Rangers 1-1 Prison Leopards

Indeni vs Zambeef (Not played)

