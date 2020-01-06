Club stalwart Mumamba Numba has been sacked as Zanaco head coach.

Numba has been in charge of Zanaco since 2015 when he was elevated from assistant coach after Aggrey Chiyangi ‘s departure.

He was fired barely 24 hours after Zanaco’ s 3-1 loss at Lusaka Dynamos that left them in the top part of the bottom four relegation zone and without a win in their last six matches with three defeats and as many draws.

Overall, Numba leaves Zanaco fifteenth on 13 points with three wins, four draws, five defeats from twelve games and four matches in hand.

“Sensational Zanaco FC head coach and first assistant Mumamba Numba and Kelvin Kaindu respectively have been sent on administrative leave,” Zanaco said in a statement.

“Current Team Manager coach Robin Munsaka and goalkeeper coach Kalumba Mpunga will take charge of the team in the interim.”

Both Numba and Kaindu are club legends who played an instrumental role as players in Zanaco’s first four league titles between 2002 and 2006 while the 2009 title found them as assistant coaches.

Numba, who joined Zanaco from Konkola Blades in 1999,led them to their seventh and last title to date in 2016.

He steered Zanaco to their debut Barclay’s Cup win in 2017 but it will be under his watch this season that they will fail to qualify for the competition for the first time ever.

But his achievements with the club go beyond silverware and was the first Zanaco coach to guide them to the group stage of the CAF Champions League in 2017 and second in the CAF Confederation Cup this term.

Meanwhile, Numba’s departure comes seven days before their CAF Confederation Cup Group B home game against ESAE of Benin in a competition they are unbeaten this season with four wins and three draws.

