Zanaco return to action this Wednesday barely 48 hours after Mumamba Numba was sacked.

The seven-time champions visit Kabwe Warriors in a rescheduled 2019/20 FAZ Super Division Week 7 match at Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe.

Zanaco head to Kabwe fighting to snap out of a nine competitive game winless run that cost Numba his job.

Furthermore, Numba had failed to record a single league win since September 27 when they beat last placed Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy 2-0 at home in Lusaka.

Zanaco are now slumped in the top four of the relegation zone at number 15 on 13 points from twelve games played with four matches in hand heading into Wednesdays Midlands derby against Warriors.

The match will mark the assistant coach Robin Munsaka and goalkeeper trainer Kalunga Mpunga’s first test.

The match critically comes after Sunday’s 3-1 away loss at Lusaka Dynamos in Lusaka in what was Numba’s final game in charge after five years at the helm.

But hosts Warriors are currently on a rebound with three straight victories and sit at number eight with 24 points, nine behind leaders Zesco United.

Warriors also had a great opportunity to watch Zanaco’s fall at the hands of Dynamos last Sunday at Nkoloma Stadium after playing in the late kickoff of Sunday’s doubleheader there where they beat struggling Red Arrows 1-0.

The pressure remains on Zanaco to get a result at ‘Ucar’ before Sunday’s CAF Confederation Cup Group B home game this Sunday against bottom placed ESAE of Benin.

ESAE also preyed on Zanaco’s competitive form and got a 0-0 result in Porto Novo a week ago to snatch their only point in Group B and there is no saying how beneficial another loss will be a psychological boost for the West Africans.

