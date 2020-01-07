Napsa Stars coach Mohammed Fathi says every top five team this season has gone through the same slump they are going through after losing back-to-back league games.

Napsa last Saturday lost 1-0 at home in Lusaka to fourth placed Nkana to suffer back-to-back defeats a week after losing by the same margin at Power Dynamos in Kitwe.

But Napsa still stay second tied on 31 points with leaders Zesco United who are also going through the motions after sustaining two league defeats in their last three league fixtures.

However, Green Eagles who started the season with a draw and loss are now third and a point behind Napsa .

Nkana too are on 30 after picking up steam in their last nine games following a four-match dry spell that ended in mid-October.

“I think a lack of concentration in the last five minutes cost us the game. But every team in this league, especially the ones in the top four, they have also passed through this period. Nkana started the league from naught and picked up, Zesco also has the same issue, Napsa also has the same, even Green Eagles also went through the same period,”Fathi said.

“Usually the period doesn’t take long and we should start returning to our winning ways in the next game.”

Kelvin Mubanga’s 85th minute goal also ended Napsa’s unbeaten home run this season.

“We are still in the top four but we have already qualified to the ABSA Cup, so it is a loss but not bad on the log,”Fathi said.

Next for Napsa is an interesting home Lusaka derby clash against stealthily improving Green Buffaloes who are ninth on 24 points.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]