The First lady, Mrs Esther Lungu attends class during the ongoing residential session at UNZA main Campus. Mrs. Lungu is a third year student pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education under the Institute of Distance Education (IDE).
Well done mum and wishing you all the best in your studies.
Exellent Example Mum
Chiluba went and did his masters while at State House. My take is that State House is such a busy place that we should sent only already qualified people there.
Lady in yellow has made my day,I just wonder what she is thinking,kikikiki, trying to find her on the that group photo.
Congrats Madame
Well done madam. Please inform your husband that Unza lecturers have not been paid their December salaries and are struggling to report for work without fuel and teaching you on an empty stomach.
Education knows no status.
I’m not a PF supporter, but well done for trying to improve yourself and showing young girls that it is never too late. I’m rooting for you!
Keep it up mama. It’s never late.