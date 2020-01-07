The First lady, Mrs Esther Lungu attends class during the ongoing residential session at UNZA main Campus. Mrs. Lungu is a third year student pursuing her Bachelor’s Degree in Special Education under the Institute of Distance Education (IDE).

  2. Lady in yellow has made my day,I just wonder what she is thinking,kikikiki, trying to find her on the that group photo.

  4. Well done madam. Please inform your husband that Unza lecturers have not been paid their December salaries and are struggling to report for work without fuel and teaching you on an empty stomach.

  6. I’m not a PF supporter, but well done for trying to improve yourself and showing young girls that it is never too late. I’m rooting for you!

