Crews from Lusaka City Council Fire Brigade and Zambia Police are searching for a man who fell into a manhole and was swept away in a storm drain.
The incident happened today near a drainage situated few meters outside Lusaka’s Lumumba Bus Station.
According to eye witnesses the man “walked over an uncovered drainage” that was full of water due to heavy rains experienced in the city yesterday.
Sad news, might he be found soon!!
Let’s be fair to Lusaka City Council here. Who has been depriving LCC of income from its assets such as Lusaka Intercity Bus Terminal paid by buses picking up passengers there? How does the Council do any work without revenue? Bowman Lusambo has led a demolishing squad that knocked down expensive looking properties built on Munali Sec Sch land. Where did the developers find the money? Who is asking this question including among tax collectors and those who ensure that tax collectors do their work?
Oh no! May he be found soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with him
LCC needs to be held accountable for failing to repair and simply leaving such a careless and dangerous situation open and waiting for a victim. Let them pay big bucks and fire the Mayor, etc, etc.
LCC has nothing to answer for. The covers are stolen by thieves who supply scrap metal dealers.
Then they should put durable plastic covers!
Man missing! Is he going to reappear after falling into a sink hole with gushing water?…Doubt it.. See the firemen were trying to suck the water out of the hole…Heading should have read : MAN FEARED DEAD AFTER FALLING INTO MAN HOLE.
One wonderS why they did not put barricades on the sink hole for safety purposes…in everything we are have to be reactive…Styopeti!