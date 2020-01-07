The National Health Insurance scheme has said the first ever Benefit package for the National Health Insurance scheme (NHIS) has been completed and released to the public.The Benefit Package is as a result of a participatory process that involved several stakeholders and experts including the Ministry of Health and other Government line Ministries, Academia,Professional bodies,Regulators ,Private sector,informal sector,Cooperating partners,Civil Society ,Trade Unions and members of the public. The NHIs said this is another bold step in fulfilling their pledge towards Universal Health coverage and ensuring that all eligible citizens and established residents will have access to affordable and quality healthcare under the National Health Insurance scheme as outlined in the NHI Act No.2 of 2018 and Section 10 of the S1 63 of 2019.

The Benefit Package essentially outlines the insured health services that members will be able to access at accredited public and private healthcare providers under the NHIS.It will also serve as a reference point and standardization of claims that will be made by accredited healthcare providers for reimbursement from NHIMA for services utilized by members of the NHIS.

The Benefit Package covers standard,high cost,premium and fast track services in accredited public health facilities.The covered services include Consultations,Registration,Hospitalisation,Intensive Care Unit,Minor and Major,Maternity and Neonatal Care,Eye Care Services,Oral Health Services,Pharmaceuticals,Blood products and Physiotherapy.

National Health Insurance Management Authority

