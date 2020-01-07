The Zambezi River Authority has allocated 11 billion cubic meters of water to ZESCO for power generation for this year compared to 17 billion cubic meters in 2019.
ZESCO Managing Director Victor Mundende says the water allocation is subject to review depending with the availability of water that will flow into Zambezi River.
Addressing the media on a familiarisation tour of the Kariba North Bank Power station in Siavonga, Mr. Mundende is optimistic that the allocated water to the utility company will be used to generate power.
And Mr. Mundende said the poor rainfall pattern has seen a reduction of water levels in Kariba from about 13 meters to a meter for power generation.
He said the two new turbines which were installed by Sino hydro have managed to generate electricity regardless of the reduced water levels in the Kariba dam.
Mr. Mundende said only one out of the Four old turbines at Kariba dam is operating using the low water levels.
He said the water utility company’s goal is to ensure it invests in other sources of energy to mitigate the power crisis resulting from low water levels at Kariba.
