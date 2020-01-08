Zanaco’s woes continued on Wednesday after they sustained their second straight league loss.

The seven-time champions succumbed to a 1-0 away defeat at Kabwe Warriors in a rescheduled FAZ Super Division Week 7 fixture played at Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe.

Wednesday’s result came just 48 hours after coach Mumamba Numba was fired a day following Zanaco’s 3-1 away loss to town mates Lusaka Dynamos.

Warriors striker Akakulubelwa Mwachiyaba converted a 65th minute penalty to see Zanaco stay winless for a seventh successive league match since they beat Forest Rangers 1-0 on October 20.

Zanaco stay put at the top of the bottom four relegation zone at number 15 on 13 points from as many matches played with three games in hand.

The result also reconfirms Zanaco will for the first time-ever not participate in the ABSA Cup after failing way short in the race to make the top-six cut at the half-way point for the competition.

Zanaco have competed in every ABSA Cup (formerly Barclays Cup) since its inauguration in 2007 that they won once in 2017 under Numba.

Meanwhile, Warriors displaced Red Arrows from sixth position after the home win on 27 and 26 points respectively and are now four points behind leaders Zesco United after sixteen games played.

