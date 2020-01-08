The People’s Alliance for Change has accused Bus Owners and Government of exploiting Zambians through the hike in Bus fares announced by the Road Transport and Safety Agency yesterday.

Party President Andyford Banda says the increase in Bus fares on Long distance routes by 13%, K2 on Inter mine Copperbelt routes, K1 on Copperbelt local routes, K2 on Lusaka local routes and K2 on Lusaka Peri–Urban routes is too much and is imposing additional burden on common man who is already struggling to put food on the table.

Mr Banda said with the Petrol prices having increased by K1.64 and diesel by K1.36 in December last year, PAC expected that Bus fares would at least increase by K0.50 or K1on local routes and between 5% and 10% on long distance routes and not K2 and 13% announced by RTSA.

He said it is difficult to comprehend how the K2 and 13% was arrived at in a meeting where government was also present to represent the Zambian people.

Mr Banda said the Ministry of Transport and Communications failed to represent the Zambian people and are to blame for the unreasonable increase in bus fares announced yesterday.

He said the hike in bus fares is too much and will increase further the cost of living as people will now be required to spend more on transport.

“We also expect an increase in the cost of food as women who order their merchandise from Soweto will also increase the prices of their merchandize.

Prices of goods and services especially imported products are also likely to go up due to the increase in fuel prices”, he said.

Mr Banda has urged Zambians to brace themselves for harder times in 2020 as the economy is showing no signs of recovery under the Patriotic Front Government.

