By Maiko Zulu
It has come to our attention that the Ministry of Home Affairs through the various National Registration offices is denying Zambian citizens with dreadlocks their rights of obtaining their National Registration Cards (NRC’s).
A number of people with dreadlocked hair are being turned away in what is a blatant and unwarranted violation of citizens rights. Denying someone their NRC automatically disqualifies them from voting and obtaining other documentation like passports and driver’s licences. In short, having dreadlocks in this country means you are stateless.
In view of this colonial and anti-African development, we call on the Minister of Home Affairs to look into the matter and give guidance and also state under which Act dreadlocks are banned in Zambia. We cannot be denying people their rights just because their hair is different. The world has moved on from such kind of mentalities and identifying someone doesn’t have to be limited to bald heads.
[Facebook post]
St Micheal, smoking too much weed is a big problem. All countries in the world have standard photos that can be used for national ID and passport. Arabs women cover the heads showing only their eyes but the national ID requires removing those disguises. American, UK all have standard passport photos. The reason behind is that someone with dreads can simply cut them off and look complete different and security check. Check your mother or grandmother’s NRC it they where wearing “chitambala” on their NRCs. Women with long hair are asked to pull their hair back. It is not a Bob marley portrait but a National ID you m0rron.
But there is nothing disguising about dreadlocks. A dreadlocked St maiko is same as a cut one.
Give the brother a break!
Puffing on lye all his smoky life doesn’t make him less human.
Being dreadlocked does not make you any less Zambian Citizen.
Grant them their wish. We know them. They are Zedians.
Stop rumour mongering you chamba smoker
kafwaka