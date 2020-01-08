Kabwe Warriors striker Jimmy Ndhlovu is itching to score more goals in the FAZ Super Division.

Ndhlovu scored his seventh league on Sunday when Warriors edged his former club Red Arrows 1-0 away at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

The ex-Nkana and Power Dynamos striker says he will be pleased to score at least 10 goals this season.

“As a striker I always want to score. I feel I have the responsibly to make the team win, so I always want to work extra hard so that I score in every game,” Ndhlovu said.

“I have scored seven but it’s not easy in the Zambian Super Division. I will just continue working hard goals will come. I don’t have a limit to how many goals I can score. As long as I hit double figures then I am OK,” he said.

Ndhlovu is three goals behind leading scorer Jesse Were of Zesco United.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]