The Patriotic Front has demanded that University of Zambia Lecturers and Researchers Union General Secretary Kelvin Mambwe retracts the statement he issued where he said that people who would vote for the PF if an election is called today are idiots.
PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza says the PF finds the statement by Dr Mambwe offensive and insulting to the intelligence of the people of Zambia.
Mr Mwanza said every Zambian has a Democratic right to belong to a political party of their choice and it is not for Dr Mambwe to determine who should belong to PF.
He said the University of Zambia is not the only Public University in the country and the chaos coming from there over the one month delayed salary will not be condoned.
Mr Mwanza has also questioned where the University Management is taking the money they are receiving from Eastpark Mall and other properties they have.
Meanwhile, The University of Zambia management has condemned the Zambia Lecturers and Researchers’ Union for their conduct and bad language following a delay in the payment of their salaries.
UNZA Management has expressed displeasure and disappointment with UNZALARU’s actions and condemns in the strongest terms, the stance and strong language attributed to the Union and its agents as published by various media houses.
UNZA Registrar Sitali Wamundila has stated that the position taken by UNZALARU does not in any way represent the position of Management and the University community.
Let DR Mambwe not be MOVED OR INTIMIDATED by these PF dunderheads . What he said is the TRUTH. its called freedom of speech. He was simply expressing his displeasure on unpaid salaries
clearly from the above 2 statements, one can tell that, those who belong to political parties in zambia are fondly called cadres,mr mwanza you are right people have aright to belong to any party, but from that other statement you clearly quoted it seems the gentleman from unza is talking about voters and not people who belong to your party. and quiet frankly there is…
and quiet frankly there is nothing wrong for one to advise voters who they should vote for and not vote for in our country, RIGHT?
Retract the many stupid statements you and Monday have made over a long period of time by insulting our intelligence. See how it feels when you make blanket statements without thinking, remember a hungry man is an angry man not even a PhD is spared by hunger kkkk. Pay him his dues, Zesco pays you cadres and kaponyas for insulting people on time and nothing more.
Ba Mambwe, kanshi muli ba cadre?? Don’t hide behind other organisations, just come out and declare your interests. Don’t be like Sishungwa who wants to look intelligent and like a critic when he’s a upnd cadre.
There is a huge difference between cadres and voters, advising voters doesn’t mean you infringing on their rights, but telling people which party to belong to is wrong. I think if you read the article again and the statement you party has quoted, he is not talking about you cadres who belong kuli ichi chipani ati chipani chachitechi, iwe chipani chanu ati chipani bwa?
As long as budgetary allocation to universities are minimal, such a scenario will be the order of the day. Universities need to be centers and oasis of knowledge. We have turned them into places of political upheavals and affront. There are a lot of economical areas where university’s knowledge is required. For instance, the current countrywide load shedding. A research needs to be conducted whether it is true water levels are low or it is the issue of obsolete machines which have no capacity to push a cubic of water? All this requires universities which are well funded on research and development. It is a pity that a hand of politicians has silently infiltrated in most public institutions.
The issue here is about delayed salaries, so talk about delayed salaries and not idyots. Instead of making wild calls just pay them their salaries and end the story. You don’t understand the anguish of delayed salaries especially during the festive season. A bad leadership gets insulted everyday, but this man insulted senseless voters, so what’s your problem?
That is what they are good at. Someone talked about corruption in PF and gays. As usual trying to take the popularist way, they ignored the other side of the story of corruption and concetrated on gays.
A frustrated worker going on Christ month and new without a pay, while Mwanza and his brother Kaizar Zulu were enjoying, polls out his frustration they call him being political. What is political about not getting a salary?