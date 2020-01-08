The University of Zambia (UNZA) management has condemned the Zambia Lecturers and Researchers’ Union (UNZALARU) for their conduct and bad language following a delay in the payment of their salaries.

UNZA Management has expressed displeasure and disappointment with UNZALARU’s actions and condemns in the strongest terms, the stance and strong language attributed to the Union and its agents as published by various media houses.

UNZA Registrar Sitali Wamundila has stated that the position taken by UNZALARU does not in any way represent the position of Management and the University community.

“In as much as UNZA promotes academic freedom and freedom of expression amongst its staff members, it encourages and upholds civility as a mechanism through which conflicts are resolved,” Mr. Mwandila said.

He has reiterated that UNZA is a non-partisan public institution that upholds and embraces a culture of dialogue in resolving issues.

Mr. Wamundila has since advised and reminded all members of staff at the institution that UNZA is a community of intellectuals, hence the need to observe the highest levels of decorum when resolving conflict.

Meanwhile, Mr. Wamundila has assured all key stakeholders that UNZA attaches great importance to the promotion of a peaceful and conflict-free learning environment in the execution of its key mandate of teaching, research and community service.

