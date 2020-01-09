

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has embarked on a countrywide random tour to check on service delivery and also check on the availability of medicine in hospitals and clinics.

Dr. Chilufya was speaking at Nchanga North Clinic in Chingola.

He has emphasized that the health sector is a sensitive sector that should not be used for political games.

Dr. Chilufya has urged the media to verify with the Ministry of Health about the alleged shortage of medicines to avoid tension amongst Zambians.

He said the assumption that there no medicines in Zambia is pure propaganda as the Government has enough.

On Tuesday, two Pharmacist in Lusaka has been suspended by the Ministry of Health for issuing prescriptions to patients under the pretext that they are no drugs at the hospitals at which they operate.

