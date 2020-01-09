Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has said that the Lusaka Provincial administration will not hesitate to demolish any structure built illegally in the province.

Speaking when he featured on Hot FM’s Hot Seat Programme Thursday morning, Mr Lusambo said this year, the people should expect to see a lot of arrests for individuals involved in illegal land allocation.

“I can assure you that the people involved in the Munali illegal land allocation will be arrested. I can’t demolish an illegal structure without dealing with the person who sold that land to the developer,” he said.

He said for as long as he remained Lusaka Province Minister he will not tolerate lawlessness in the management of land.

Mr Lusambo, who is also Kabushi Member of Parliament, said he will soon be moving in to demolish all illegal structures in Lusaka.

“I was just about to demolish a structure that is next to Football House, that structure has encroached, the one that is next to the Seventh Day Adventist Church (SDA). And I was telling the council (Lusaka City Council) that this building should be demolished,” said Hon Lusambo.

He added that for him, it is not about how much has been spent on constructing any structure but that if it was built illegally, it would be demolished.

[Read 9 times, 9 reads today]