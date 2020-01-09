FAZ has announced that the provincial administrators’ workshops will be held next week prior to the adoption of provincial constitutions and selection of delegates for the February 1, 2020 Extraordinary General Meeting.

FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said the conferences will start on Monday next week with North Western Province before heading to the Copperbelt the following day.

The delegation will be in Western Province on Wednesday, before tackling Southern, Eastern, Luapula, Northern, Muchinga, Central and Lusaka provinces respectively.

‘The conferences will appraise administrators on structures of administration and update on provincial cup,’ read a media statement released on Thursday by FAZ acting spokesperson Sydney Mungala.

The association will hold an Extraordinary Conference on February 1, 2020 in preparation for much anticipated 2020 elective Annual General Meeting set for March.

The full roadmap is as follows:

12th January 2020- North Western

13th January 2020- Copperbelt

15th January 2020-Western

17th January 2020- Eastern

21st January 2020-Luapula

23rd January 2020-Northern

25th January 2020-Muchinga

26th January 2020-Central

27th January 2020-Lusaka

