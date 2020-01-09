Zanaco have appointed ex-Nkwazi boss Chris Kaunda as their new head coach.

Kaunda takes over from Mumamba Numba who was fired on January 6 after a nine-game losing run in all competition.

That run of results in the league left Zanaco in the bottom four relegation zone where they currently occupy the top part at number 15 on 13 points from thirteen matches with three games in hand.

Zanaco CEO Marlon Kananda said Kaunda will be assisted by former Red Arrows assistant coach and Chipolopolo midfielder Joel Bwalya and that their mandate is up to the end of the 2019/2020 season.

“Kaunda’s first task will be the game against ESAE of Benin in the CAF Confederation Cup this Sunday January 12 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka,” Kananda said.

Kaunda returns to football two months after Nkwazi fired him on November 1 after winning one of his opening nine games in charge of the Lusaka side in which he collected just 7points.

And Sunday’s match will see Kaunda make his continental debut as coach but he will be hoping to tap from his successful spell as Zambia U17 coach in 2014 when he qualified the team to the countries maiden U17 AFCON appearance in 2015.

Zanaco are third in Group B of their CAF Confederation Cup campaign and unbeaten with 3 points from three games.

ESAE are bottom on 1 point after drawing 0-0 with Zanaco on December 29 at home in Benin.

2018/2019 tournament runners-up RSB Berkane of Morocco lead Group B on 7 points while DR Congo club DC Motema Pembe are second with 4 points.

