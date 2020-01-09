Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja has warned people trying to take advantage of the volatile situation in CHINGOLA to instigate violence.

Mr. Kanganja says Police have information that some people are trying to take advantage of the situation in the mining town.

The Inspector-General of Police says the Command has mobilized more officers to provide security and enhance investigations.

Mr KANGANJA says it is unfortunate that some members of the public can break the law under the pretext of expressing their displeasure.

He further calls upon CHINGOLA residents to remain calm and join hands with the Police in the mission to track and bring to perpetrators crime to book.

Yesterday, protests broke out in Chingola on the Copperbelt in which the property of innocent members of the public was destroyed and stolen.

The residents were protesting over the alleged hackings and killings that have been happening in mining the town.

