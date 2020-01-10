President Edgar Lungu yesterday took some time off his four-day holiday to enhance relief support to flood victims in Eastern Province and toured some sites which have been flooded, and assured flood victims of quick response to their plight.

During his tour President Lungu went to Lumezi District where he advised flood victims to relocate to higher land away from river banks to avoid such calamities next year.

Later the Head of State paid a courtesy call on Chief Mukanya and Chief Jumbe of Mambwe district with the view of Government and Traditional Leaders working together to find lasting solutions towards natural calamities.

“So, as we provide relief, I think that we should put our heads together. My permanent secretaries are here so we can work together to find a lasting solution” President Lungu stated.

The President was accompanied by the Minister in the Office of the Vice President Hon.Olipa Phiri, Eastern Province Minister Hon.Makebi Zulu, Permanent Secretaries in the Ministries of Defence Mr. Stardy Mwale, the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit (DMMU) National Coordinator Mr. Chanda Kabwe, Infrastructure, Eng. Charles Mushota, and Local Government, Bishop Dr. Eddie Chomba.

Meanwhile President Lungu told flood victims at Mpata Primary school that he was in the Province to ensure that relief support was reaching the targeted beneficiaries.

“I simply came here to share solidarity with you after the tragedy you went through in December when there were flash floods in this district and ensure that the goods which were sent have reached you and also to encourage my team that you are not alone we are together,” said President Lungu.

He further encouraged the gathering at the school to heed to the advice that the technocrats give them to overcome challenges that come with natural calamities.

Meanwhile Minister in the Office of the Hon. Olipa Phiri said the President’s visit in the Province was an encouragement in efforts that are being made in mitigating natural disasters.

And Eastern Province Minister Hon. Makebi Zulu thanked the President for visiting his province and the relief food and material support to the flood victims.

The DMMU National Coordinator Mr. Chanda Kabwe said the total number of households affected in the Mambwe District was 300, while 60 were from the Chibande ward of Lumezi district.

He announced that President Lungu has distributed assorted items ranging from tents, food, blankets dignity kits mosquito nets and chlorine to all the affected households.

