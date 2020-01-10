Barclays Bank Zambia PLC today announced that it will officially change its name to Absa Bank Zambia PLC on Monday, 10 February 2020. The Bank will legally trade as “Absa Bank Zambia PLC” in Zambia from this date while continuing its transition from the Barclays brand in a carefully managed process.

“We have served Zambia for over 100 years, and can trace our company’s roots as far back as 1918, demonstrating the length and strength of our commitment to the country,” said Mizinga Melu, Managing Director of Barclays Bank Zambia PLC. We are about to embark on a new and exciting chapter in the company’s history, as we embrace our new Absa identity.

Barclays Bank Zambia PLC’s change is part of one of the largest, most ambitious corporate rebranding projects in the continent’s history and part of a broader, multi-country rebrand program by parent company, Absa Group Limited.

After over 3 years of preparation, the Bank has announced the official name change date with much pride. Even though some branches have already started to look like Absa, with a warm, vibrant red colour palette across branches, ATMs and other assets, the Bank will continue to operate and trade as Barclays Bank Zambia PLC until its name officially changes. The Bank has also been firing up the anticipation with a dynamic marketing and advertising campaign that shows.

“With our name change date now confirmed, we stand on the precipice of a new era, one that is full of possibilities and that will allow us to embrace our ambition as an independent African bank, with global scalability, but still very cognizant of our role in society, under a new name: Absa Bank Zambia PLC. The Absa brand represents a uniquely diverse African banking group whose purpose is to bring possibility to life,” said Mizinga Melu.

Our parent company Absa Group Limited is one of the largest banking groups in Africa, with a balance sheet of more than USD 91 billion (as at 30 June 2019), operations across 12 African countries, and representative offices in London and soon to open one in New York. The Group has approximately 40,000 employees, more than 1,000 branches, and nearly 10,000 ATMs.

For customers, all cards, accounts and banking processes will remain active and functional as they have always done before. Barclays Bank Zambia PLC will not ask any customer for additional information during this period, and all bank records and account details will remain the same before and after the transition. During this transition period, we request customers not to disclose important personal information as a way of protecting against fraud and phishing attempts.

The date of the Bank’s name change will be a massive milestone in a carefully planned process for both Barclays Bank Zambia PLC and Absa Group Limited. The entire organisation is passionately proud to be part of this broad, multi-country rebrand program, scheduled to be completed by June-2020.

