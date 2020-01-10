An Organization called Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia has commended Health Minister Dr Chilufya on his prompt punitive action against some pharmacists for their alleged involvement in creating artificial shortages of drugs and Medical supplies in some health facilities.

Organisation Director General Dr Quince Mwabu said the suspension of the two pharmacists will serve as a strong warning to health workers who are fond of stealing medicines for personal gain.

Dr Mwabu has further commended the Minister for going round to check on availability of essential medicines in clinics and hospitals.

He said his Organisation will continue to monitor availability of drugs in all public health institutions and in the next six weeks, the organization will survey the situation in 30 districts of Zambia.

Dr Mwabu said the availability of essential drugs in clinics and hospitals is important and must be a serious concern to all Zambians.

Health Minister Dr Chitalu Chilufya on Tuesday suspended two health workers in Lusaka among them a Pharmacist from Bauleni Clinic and a Clinical Officer from Lusaka District for issuing prescriptions to patients for medicines available at the health facilities.

