The Patriotic Front in Northern Province has warned that it will not tolerate acts of indiscipline among members at various levels.

PF Provincial Chairperson Chungu Bwalya says the leadership in the province will not entertain squabbles and insubordination at the expense of growing the party and delivering development to Zambians.

Mr Bwalya, who is also Northern Province Minister and Lupososhi Area Member of Parliament, sounded the warning when he addressed party officials at the PF provincial office in Kasama yesterday.

He said the PF wants to focus on progressive matters that will propel it to greater heights and ensure public confidence ahead of next year’s polls.

Mr Bwalya also called for teamwork from all party members in view of the February 13 Chilubi parliamentary by-elections.

He noted that the party has a huge task to retain the Chilubi seat hence the need for unity and hard-work.

At the same meeting, Mr Bwalya introduced members of the party’s provincial mobilization committee.

