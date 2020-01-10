Zesco United’s winless Group A run in the 2019/20 CAF Champions League continued on Friday night after losing away at Zamalek away in Egypt.

Zamalek beat Zesco 1-0 in Cairo to severely dent George Lwandamina’s side quarterfinal hopes.

Achraf Bencharki put Zamalek ahead in the 4th to see the five-time champions’ take a 1-0 halftime lead.

Mostafa Mohamed returned to haunt Zesco for a second straight match with the final goal in the 89th.

Mohamed scored the opener in the first leg on December 28 in Ndola in the 72nd minute before Qadri Kola equalized for Zesco ten minutes later.

With two games left to save their souls in Group A, Zesco stay on 2 points from four games,slumping from third to last in Group A.

Zamalek stay second on goal difference tied on 7 points tied with leaders TP Mazembe’s who host Premiero de Agosto of Angola this Saturday in Lubumbashi.

Agosto, who visit Zesco on January 25 in the latter’s final home match and penultimate Group A fixture, have 2 points heading into their weekend trip to DR Congo.

