Green Eagles on Saturday beat Nkana to the mid-way point lead of the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division campaign on goal difference following respective wins on Saturday.

At Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola, Eagles beat hosts Forest Rangers 1-0 thanks to a 62nd minute goal by Spencer Sautu.

Eagles have 33 point from seventeen games, tied with second placed Nkana who have a match in hand.

Fred Tshimenga’s 84th minute goal clinched the 3 points for Nkana against second from bottom KYSA at Nkana Stadium in Kitwe.

Nkana, though, will go three points clear on Wednesday if they beat Zanaco whom they visit in their rescheduled Week 8 fixture in Lusaka.

Napsa slip from second to third on 32 points following a 2-2 home draw against Green Buffaloes in their Lusaka derby at Woodlands Stadium.

Gideon Sichone gave Buffaloes a 17th minute lead but Simon Nkhata equalized in the 44th minute.

Buffaloes restored their advantage in the 53rd minute through Stephen Kabamba before Luka Banda made sure they shared the points with a 68th minute equalizer.

Buffaloes are eighth on 25 points after the draw.

Zesco United, who were on CAF Champions League duty in Egypt on Friday, drop to fourth on 32 points.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION

WEEK 17 RESULTS & FIXTURES

11/01/2020

Nkana 1-Kabwe Youth Soccer Academy 0

Napsa Stars 2-Green Buffaloes 2

Lumwana Radiants 0-Kansanshi Dynamos 1

Nakambala Leopards 0-Lusaka Dynamos 2

Forest Rangers 0-Green Eagles 1

Buildcon 1-Nkwazi 1

12/01/2020

Power Dynamos-Mufulira Wanderers

29/01/2020

Kabwe Warriors-Zesco United

19/02/2020

Zanaco-Red Arrows

[Read 22 times, 22 reads today]