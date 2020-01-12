Government has reiterated that there is enough drug stocks in hospitals across the country.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said this when he checked the availability of medicine, at Kasama General Hospital’s main dispensary. Dr. Chilufya is pleased that Kasama general hospital is fully stocked with all the essential medicines.He has since dispelled ascensions from some sections of society suggesting that there is no medicine in government hospitals.

Dr. Chilufya is on a countrywide tour to conduct a check on the hospitals and other health facilities.

The Ministry of health last week suspended a clinical officer of Bauleni clinic and a pharmacist in Lusaka for allegedly creating an artificial shortage of medicine and medical supplies.Zambia Medical Association has said the suspension of two health workers for allegedly creating artificial shortages of drugs and medical supplies should serve as a warning to other practitioners.

However, ordinary citizens continue to complain on social media that whenever someone is taken to hospital the relatives have to buy consumables and drugs. Doctors are also reported to be frustrated and feeling helpless when they are not able to help patients because of unavailability of drugs or fluids.

Recently a woman was admitted to a health facility and was found to have severe dehydration and among other things was told to buy her own Intravenous Fluids (drips).

The Policy makers are adamant there are enough drugs, something members of the public and doctors would like to experience as reality.

