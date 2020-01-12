3.7 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, January 12, 2020
type here...
Health

Government reiterates that there are enough drugs in hospitals

By editor
11 views
2
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government has reiterated that there is enough drug stocks in hospitals across the country.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said this when he checked the availability of medicine, at Kasama General Hospital’s main dispensary. Dr. Chilufya is pleased that Kasama general hospital is fully stocked with all the essential medicines.He has since dispelled ascensions from some sections of society suggesting that there is no medicine in government hospitals.

Dr. Chilufya is on a countrywide tour to conduct a check on the hospitals and other health facilities.

The Ministry of health last week suspended a clinical officer of Bauleni clinic and a pharmacist in Lusaka for allegedly creating an artificial shortage of medicine and medical supplies.Zambia Medical Association has said the suspension of two health workers for allegedly creating artificial shortages of drugs and medical supplies should serve as a warning to other practitioners.

However, ordinary citizens continue to complain on social media that whenever someone is taken to hospital the relatives have to buy consumables and drugs. Doctors are also reported to be frustrated and feeling helpless when they are not able to help patients because of unavailability of drugs or fluids.

Recently a woman was admitted to a health facility and was found to have severe dehydration and among other things was told to buy her own Intravenous Fluids (drips).

The Policy makers are adamant there are enough drugs, something members of the public and doctors would like to experience as reality.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Previous articleParamount Chief Chitimukulu expresses concern at reports of women giving birth at home

2 COMMENTS

  1. Indeed there are enough drugs due to the hard work of the pf. Myself I always go to UTH when I am not well and at all times I have been attended to I received medication. We are a listening government and party. I hope our friends in opposition could work with us. I forgot how painful hangovers are. I am struggling today. Kz

    0

    0

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Healtheditor - 2

Government reiterates that there are enough drugs in hospitals

Government has reiterated that there is enough drug stocks in hospitals across the country. Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said this...
Read more
Health

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu expresses concern at reports of women giving birth at home

editor - 2
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people says he is concerned with reports suggesting that elderly expectant mothers are giving birth at home because...
Read more
Videos and Audios

Fred M’membe’s Speech at a Socialist Party Rally in Lusaka Matero

Chief Editor - 13
https://youtu.be/y_z-naV8E70
Read more
Feature Lifestyle

Something Better

editor - 4
Today’s Scripture "…Then Jesus said, “Did I not tell you that if you believe, you will see the glory of God?" (John 11:40, NIV) Something Better In John...
Read more
Headlines

Human resource is one of Zambia’s greatest assets – HH

editor - 15
Growing up as youths in the 70s and 80s, our founding fathers led by first President Dr. Kenneth David Kaunda, often talked about copper...
Read more

More Articles Like This

Paramount Chief Chitimukulu expresses concern at reports of women giving birth at home

Health editor - 2
Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people says he is concerned with reports suggesting that elderly expectant mothers are giving birth at home because...
Read more

Dr Chilufya gets praise for prompt punishment against pharmacists creating artificial shortages of drugs

Health Chief Editor - 14
An Organization called Medical for Quality Healthcare in Zambia has commended Health Minister Dr Chilufya on his prompt punitive action against some pharmacists for...
Read more

There is no shortage of drugs, it’s just propaganda-Health Minister

Health Chief Editor - 20
Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya has embarked on a countrywide random tour to check on service delivery and also check on the availability of...
Read more

Doctors uneasy about pay cuts directed by President Lungu

Health editor - 17
Following the governments decision to cut salaries for highly paid government officials,parastatal executives and non unionized public workers, there has been growing anxiety in...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts:

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]

Related Posts: