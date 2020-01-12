-1.1 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, January 12, 2020
End-game looms for Zesco United's Champions League run

By sports
George Lwandamina admits the end of the road is very near for Zesco United with two games left in their CAF Champions League Group A campaign.

Zesco fell 2-0 away to five-time champions Zamalek in Egypt on December 10 to stay winless for a fourth straight group stage match.

The result also saw Zesco set its worst record run in the league round from five appearances in all continental competition by going four games without a win since becoming the first Zambian club to qualify to the group stage in 2009.

“Chances are very slim after losing the game which is an obvious case and I don’t need to elaborate,” Lwandamina said.

“If we had come out with a good result, I would have said chances are overwhelming but we still have to play our last two games.”

Zesco are rock of Group A with 2 points, tied with their penultimate game guests on January 25 in Ndola, Premiero de Agosto of Angola, who are third.

And on Saturday Agosto lost 2-1 in DR Congo to leaders TP Mazembe in Lubumbashi who have qualified to the quarterfinals with two games in hand on 10 points.

Zamalek are second with 7 points.

It will all be over for Zesco and Agosto with just a game spare on January 25 should Zamalek draw or beat fellow five-time African champions Mazembe in the late night kickoff that day in Cairo.

Kaunda Targets First Group C Win on his Zanaco Debut
