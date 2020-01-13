In Jumanji: The Next Level, the gang is back but the game has changed. As they return to Jumanji to rescue one of their own, they discover that nothing is as they expect. The players will have to brave parts unknown and unexplored, from the arid deserts to the snowy mountains, in order to escape the world’s most dangerous game.

PROS

Excellent performances by Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Heart.

Great visual effects and amazing locations.

CONS

The plot was a too thin , it needed a lot more depth.

The films villain, Jurgen the Brutal, felt like an after thought, not enough attention was given to him and the supposed threat he posed.

FAVORITE QUOTE

Mouse Finbar: “Did I die and turn into a small muscular boy scout?”

Mouse Finbar: “Did i just kill Eddie by talking too slow like he always said i would.”

CONCLUSION

After the success of ‘Jumanji – Welcome to the Jungle’ , a sequel was inevitable. Too often sequels do not live up to their predecessor ,but thankfully that is not the case with “The Next level“.Like all good video games, this level is more difficult than the last. Our heroes need to overcome more in order to survive and reach their goal. The introduction of two unexpected characters , gave the movie a fresh feel and allowed Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Heart to give us even more hilarious moments.

Jumanji: The Next level is a great movie that the whole family can enjoy ,some say it is better than the first movie , nonetheless, i have a feeling we will see more Jumanji movies in the near future.

RATING

4 out of 5

BY KAPA KAUMBA

