The new Chipolopolo expatriate coach is expected to be announced by the end of next week, FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has said.

Thirteen foreign coaches were interviewed last week for post that has been vacant since Sven Vandenbroeck contract was not extended last March.

“The interviewing panel finished their part, they brought their report to the technical committee, we finished our part it is now going to the FAZ executive committee which sit this Saturday and after Saturday, government will be informed, then after that the announcement will be made,” Kamanga said.

“It is very important that we have the coach appointed immediately so that he can prepare the team for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in March, take the team to 2020 CHAN in Cameroon in April and then continue with the 2021 AFCON qualifiers in August.

“So, you can clearly see that we need to have the coach like yesterday.

The three frontrunners are Ivan Minnaert of Belgium, ex-Mozambique coach Abel Xavier and former Orlando Pirates and Zamalek boss Milutin Sredojvic from Serbia.

