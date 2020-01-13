-5 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, January 13, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

New Chipolopolo coach to be annunced next week

By sports
17 views
0
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The new Chipolopolo expatriate coach is expected to be announced by the end of next week, FAZ President Andrew Kamanga has said.

Thirteen foreign coaches were interviewed last week for post that has been vacant since Sven Vandenbroeck contract was not extended last March.

“The interviewing panel finished their part, they brought their report to the technical committee, we finished our part it is now going to the FAZ executive committee which sit this Saturday and after Saturday, government will be informed, then after that the announcement will be made,” Kamanga said.

“It is very important that we have the coach appointed immediately so that he can prepare the team for the 2022 World Cup qualifiers in March, take the team to 2020 CHAN in Cameroon in April and then continue with the 2021 AFCON qualifiers in August.

“So, you can clearly see that we need to have the coach like yesterday.

The three frontrunners are Ivan Minnaert of Belgium, ex-Mozambique coach Abel Xavier and former Orlando Pirates and Zamalek boss Milutin Sredojvic from Serbia.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleWEEKEND SCORECARD: Nkana Determined to Stay Put in Top Two

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

New Chipolopolo coach to be annunced next week

The new Chipolopolo expatriate coach is expected to be announced by the end of next week, FAZ President Andrew...
Read more
Feature Sports

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Nkana Determined to Stay Put in Top Two

sports - 0
Nkana coach Manfred Chabinga says the onus is on the Kitwe giants to ensure they stay in the top...
Read more
Videos and Audios

Lay the Foundation Stone for the New PF Headquarters

Chief Editor - 4
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DSlsXTKUCaI
Read more
General News

President Lungu Mourns Kashita and Fara

Chief Editor - 4
President Edgar Lungu has described the late Former Cabinet Minister Andrew Kashita as a consummate technocrat who believed that Zambia could not only be...
Read more
Headlines

It’s unacceptable for Western Countries to Dictate How Africans Should Govern Themselves-President Lungu

Chief Editor - 27
President Edgar Lungu has said that it is unacceptable that some western countries want to determine and dictate how African countries should govern themselves. Speaking...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

WEEKEND SCORECARD: Nkana Determined to Stay Put in Top Two

Feature Sports sports - 0
Nkana coach Manfred Chabinga says the onus is on the Kitwe giants to ensure they stay in the top...
Read more

Mighty Mufulira Wanderers Are Victims of Power’s 8-match Unbeaten Run

Feature Sports sports - 2
Power Dynamos on Sunday continued to show interesting progress after a rough start to the 2019/2020 FAZ Super Division...
Read more

Chris Kaunda Wins on Zanaco Debut

Feature Sports sports - 1
Zanaco are back in the 2019/2020 CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal race following Sundays’ 3-0 home win over ESAE of Benin...
Read more

End-game looms for Zesco United’s Champions League run

Sports sports - 2
George Lwandamina admits the end of the road is very near for Zesco United with two games left in their CAF Champions League Group...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 6 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]