The Higher Education Authority (HEA) has with immediate effect banned Citizen University, Pamodzi University, and University of East and Southern Africa from operating as Higher Education Institutions within the Republic of Zambia.

The deregisteration is in accordance with the provisions of the Higher Education Act No. 4 of 2013.

These deregistered institutions have since been gazetted in Gazette Notice No. 27 of 2020, which was published on Friday, 10th January, 2020.

Higher Education Authority Spokesman Birbal Musoba said this follows audits on the institutions.

“Citizen University was deregistered on 20th December, 2019, because the institution abrogated the Higher Education Act No. 4 of 2013 Part IV Section 23 (1) (b) which mandates the Authority to deregister a private Higher Education Institution if the private Higher Education Institution contravenes any term or condition of the certificate of registration or any provision of the Higher Education Act,” Mr Musonda said.

He added, “Pamodzi University was deregistered on 20th December, 2019, because the institution abrogated the Higher Education Act No. 4 of 2013 Part IV Section 23 (3) which mandates the Authority to order the closure of a private Higher Education Institution where its proprietor fails to take the remedial measures determined by the Authority under paragraph (a) of subsection (2) of the Higher Education Act.”

“University of East and Southern Africa was deregistered on 26th December, 2019, because the institution had been closed for a period exceeding six months, in accordance with the provisions of the Higher Education Act No. 4 of 2013 Part IV Section 23 (1) (e).”

He said the Institutions had been directed to stop all operations and were given seven days to surrender the original certificates of registration to the Authority or risk being liable, upon conviction, to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years, or to both.

“The deregistration of these institutions continues to exclaim that the Zambian government is committed to ensuring that only HEIs that meet the set standards in higher education are allowed to offer higher education in Zambia.”

