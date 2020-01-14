-5.4 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, January 14, 2020
type here...
General News

Citizen University, Pamodzi University and University of East and Southern Africa shut for illegal operations

By Chief Editor
17 views
2
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Higher Education Authority (HEA) has with immediate effect banned Citizen University, Pamodzi University, and University of East and Southern Africa from operating as Higher Education Institutions within the Republic of Zambia.

The deregisteration is in accordance with the provisions of the Higher Education Act No. 4 of 2013.

These deregistered institutions have since been gazetted in Gazette Notice No. 27 of 2020, which was published on Friday, 10th January, 2020.

Higher Education Authority Spokesman Birbal Musoba said this follows audits on the institutions.

“Citizen University was deregistered on 20th December, 2019, because the institution abrogated the Higher Education Act No. 4 of 2013 Part IV Section 23 (1) (b) which mandates the Authority to deregister a private Higher Education Institution if the private Higher Education Institution contravenes any term or condition of the certificate of registration or any provision of the Higher Education Act,” Mr Musonda said.

He added, “Pamodzi University was deregistered on 20th December, 2019, because the institution abrogated the Higher Education Act No. 4 of 2013 Part IV Section 23 (3) which mandates the Authority to order the closure of a private Higher Education Institution where its proprietor fails to take the remedial measures determined by the Authority under paragraph (a) of subsection (2) of the Higher Education Act.”

“University of East and Southern Africa was deregistered on 26th December, 2019, because the institution had been closed for a period exceeding six months, in accordance with the provisions of the Higher Education Act No. 4 of 2013 Part IV Section 23 (1) (e).”

He said the Institutions had been directed to stop all operations and were given seven days to surrender the original certificates of registration to the Authority or risk being liable, upon conviction, to a fine or to imprisonment for a period not exceeding two years, or to both.

“The deregistration of these institutions continues to exclaim that the Zambian government is committed to ensuring that only HEIs that meet the set standards in higher education are allowed to offer higher education in Zambia.”

[Read 260 times, 260 reads today]
Previous articleThief almost lynched to death by medical students
Next articleMinisters Lubinda, Kapata and Tasila Lungu sue News Diggers over Mukula story

2 COMMENTS

  1. Too little, too late! What’s wrong with this country? First you ALLOW (by registration) bogus make-shift institutions masquerading as Universities. They go on to LEGALLY operate, before they are shut down. How stup.id is that!! Where have the so-called Higher Education Authority been when these FAKE UNIVERSITIES have been operating? SHAME.

    Currently there are way too many FAKE UNIVERSITIES dishing out all sorts of qualification, unfortunately including disciplines such as medicine! Some of these ‘universities are only operating because they have “connections”. It’s high time the government/ or whatever authority moved in on these fake universities to preserve credibility of our education system.

    0

    0

  2. In as much as I personally value education ,there is also need for order. This is a welcomed decision. A lot is happening in the news on my birthday. I would like to thank the lusaka times family for wishing me a special birthday via email. Kz

    0

    0

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 8

Ministers Lubinda, Kapata and Tasila Lungu sue News Diggers over Mukula story

Justice Minister Given Lubinda, Lands Minister Jean Kapata and Nkoloma Ward One Councillor Tasila Lungu have sued News...
Read more
General News

Citizen University, Pamodzi University and University of East and Southern Africa shut for illegal operations

Chief Editor - 2
The Higher Education Authority (HEA) has with immediate effect banned Citizen University, Pamodzi University, and University of East and Southern Africa from operating as...
Read more
General News

Thief almost lynched to death by medical students

editor - 12
MEDICAL students at the University of Zambia (UNZA) Ridgeway campus last night almost killed a suspected thief who they caught attempting to steal from...
Read more
General News

Primary schools across the country should remain Free

Chief Editor - 5
The Ministry of General Education has maintained that primary schools across the country should not charge user fees. The ministry added that pupils should...
Read more
Feature Sports

Mukuka Mulenga Ready to Fight to Reclaim Form

sports - 0
Ex-Chipolopolo midfielder Mulenga Mukuka insists he is not under pressure to replicate his old fine form at Arthur Davies after rejoining Power Dynamos recently. Mukuka...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Thief almost lynched to death by medical students

General News editor - 12
MEDICAL students at the University of Zambia (UNZA) Ridgeway campus last night almost killed a suspected thief who they caught attempting to steal from...
Read more

Primary schools across the country should remain Free

General News Chief Editor - 5
The Ministry of General Education has maintained that primary schools across the country should not charge user fees. The ministry added that pupils should...
Read more

President Lungu Mourns Kashita and Fara

General News Chief Editor - 5
President Edgar Lungu has described the late Former Cabinet Minister Andrew Kashita as a consummate technocrat who believed that Zambia could not only be...
Read more

Former Zambia National Service Commandant Major General Tom Fara has died

General News Chief Editor - 14
Former Zambia National Service Commandant Major General Tom Fara has died. Major General Fara died at the Maina Soko Military Hospital today after an illness. Major...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 6 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 260 times, 260 reads today]