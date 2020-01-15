National Democratic Congress National Chairperson for Labour Joseph Chishala says the K1,000 pay rise awarded to Miners at Konkola Copper Mines is nothing but a mockery.

Mr Chishala who is Roan Member of Parliament says NDC find it disheartening that Unions in the extractive sector have signed and accepted this increment that will come as a stand alone allowance.

He said the unions should have rejected the so called allowance saying it should have been attached to the basic pay of all miners across the board.

Mr Chishala has urged unions or those in the extractive sector to be serious when discussing issues affecting the welfare of miners.

He said what has happened at KCM today is a growing sign that unions in the mining sector have lost their relevance.

Mr Chishala has challenged the unions to put the interest of workers first before signing agreements.

He said the fragmentation of unions in the mining sector has killed the whole essence of collective bargaining.

