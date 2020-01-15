The Ministry of Justice has expressed concern in the manner demonstrators demanding for their early retirement and voluntary separation payments conducted their protest yesterday at the Ministry of Justice premises.

In a press statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka, Ministry of Justice Media Liason Officer Davies Chikalanga said since it was a rainy day, the protestors were invited by the Minister of Justice, Given Lubinda to enter the foyer of the ministry premises

Mr. Chikalanga explained that despite an earnest appeal from the Minister, the demonstrators continued with their protest.

He explained that the development saddened the minister as it is a gross violation of the dignity of the human rights of demonstrators by their leaders, who stopped them from heeding the minister’s invitation for them to take refuge.

Mr. Chikalanga said Zambia is a Christian nation and cannot accept what transpired to the demonstrators.

Mr Lubinda noted that the Minister of Justice will in due course make his position on their payment and further engagement so that the demand for their payment can be done in a humane manner befitting people who have contributed to the development of the nation.

