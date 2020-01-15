The ruling Patriotic Front Copperbelt Provincial Chairman Nathan Bwalya Chanda has lambasted the opposition parties for what he termed as rejoicing when they see the Zambian people suffer.

Mr. Chanda said this after an electronic error by Shoprite Zambia mistakenly pegged the price of mealie meal at K215.99 for a 25kg of breakfast and made the opposition receive this news of an error with what he described as jubilation.

“The question we ask ourselves is what kind of opposition do we have that will rejoice in the suffering of the people, ” he asked.

“A serious opposition which is a government in waiting could have sympathized with the Zambian people before going in the streets to celebrate”.

He has However, he commended Shoprite General Manager Mr. Botha for clarifying the error in the quickest possible time.

And Mr. Chanda has challenge institutions like the CCPC, Zambia Standards Agency and others to ensure that they do their work and protect the consumer from exploitation by some

milling companies working with opposition parties.

“This unfortunate error should never be allowed to happen again, because it has the potential to cause panic in the minds of our people, “he added.

Mr.Chanda, who is also Luanshya Mayor, noted that it is a shame for some power-hungry individuals to always want gain political mileage on anything they see wrong including politicizing climate change.

Mr.Chanda said that he is hopeful that the tripartite agreement involving Government, through the Food Reserve Agency (FRA), the Millers Association of Zambia and Grain Traders Association of Zambia in November last year, would result in wholesale prices of roller meal at K 125.00 and breakfast meal at K 130.00.

Yesterday, Shoprite General Manager Charles Bota attributed the pricing of a 25 Kilogram bag of National Milling mealie -meal at K215.99 at its old Livingstone outlet to a system error.

Mr. Bota explained to ZNBC News that the Price of 25 kilogramme breakfast mealie -meal in its far stores is at K159.99.

He said after noticing the pricing error, the price of the commodity was changed to the right cost.

Mr. Bota also called on the six customers that purchased the mealie-meal at that price to get back to the store and claim the difference.

He said currently the cost of the 25 Kilogram Bag of Breakfast mealie Meal in outlets is at the recommended price as agreed by the millers with Government

