Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
Kopala giants Nkana and Zesco fall in Lusaka

Copperbelt giants Nkana and Zesco United have tumbled in their respective midweek delayed FAZ Super Division matches played in Lusaka.

Champions Zesco were edged 1-0 by Nkwazi at Edwin Imboela Stadium.

A first half goal by Eric Chomba condemned Zesco to their third loses in the 14 matches played.

The win lifts the Police side one slot up into 13th position on the table after increasing their tally to 17 points.

Zesco stay fourth with 31 points from 14 matches played and have three more unplayed matches.

At Sunset Stadium, new Zanaco coach Chris Kaunda kept his perfect record in two matches incharge as the Bankers beat Nkana 2-1 in the capital city.

Ernest Mbewe and Kebson Kamanga were the scorers for Zanaco with Freddy Tshimenga netting for Kalampa.

Second placed Nkana have missed a chance to open a three point lead at the top of the table as they remain stuck on 33 points after 17 matches played.

Zanaco, who moved to 16 points, jumped out of relegation when climbing from 16th into 14th place.

Meanwhile, Nkana will remain in Lusaka ahead of Saturday’s match against Green Buffaloes.

