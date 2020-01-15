The race for top spot on the FAZ Super Division log resumes on Wednesday with Nkana and Zesco both eyeing the nimber position in respective away games in Lusaka.

Second placed Nkana could go three points clear of leaders Green Eagles if they beat Zanaco at Sunset Stadium.

Nkana are tied on 33 points with Eagles heading into their rescheduled Week 8 fixture.

But the match will also be the first of two huge tests for new Zanaco coach Chris Kaunda before hosting Zesco this Sunday in his third game in charge following his appointment last Thursday.

Kaunda passed test number one on Sunday with that 3-0 rout of ESAE from Benin in a CAF Confederation Cup Group C home fixture.

Furthermore, Zanaco head into the game winless in their last seven league games and are currently early season relegation zone battlers sitting in the top part of the bottom four relegation zone.

Meanwhile, across town at Edwin Emboela Stadium, fourth placed Zesco hope to move back into the top two when they visit fifth from bottom Nkwazi who have won one of their last thirteen league games and have just recorded two victories this season.

Zesco have 31 points and will be hoping Zanaco can do them a favour too.

A win for Zesco and a draw for Nkana will see the former reclaim number one on goal difference.

Zesco, who flew into Lusaka on Wednesday morning for the game, have in their entourage new signing midfielder Tafadzwa Rusike who joined the defending league champions last week from Zanaco.

It will also be Zesco’s first competitive game since last Friday’s 2-0 away loss at Zamalek that left them without a win after four Group A games in this season CAF Champions League.

