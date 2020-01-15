-5.4 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, January 15, 2020
type here...
General News

Nutritional Guidelines being developed should be distributed to Zambia National Service and the Zambia Correctional Service

By Chief Editor
23 views
0
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

The Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition Alliance has urged the government to ensure that the Food-based dietary guidelines once finalized are distributed to all institutions engaged in farming such as the Zambia National Service and the Zambia Correctional Service to influence nutrition-sensitive crop production.

CSO-SUN Country Coordinator Mathews Mhuru said that the Guidelines being developed by the Ministry of Agriculture with support from the Food and Agriculture Organization have potential to change the nutrition picture of Zambia as they provide advice on foods, food groups and dietary patterns to provide the required nutrients to the general public to promote overall health and prevent chronic diseases.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, these guidelines will be published in the first quarter of 2020 and Mr Mhuru is confident they will influence food production by key institutions such as the ZNS and the Zambia Correctional Service.

He said every effort being made by the Zambian government to make the country food secure should be guided by these guidelines which in countries where they have been implemented have helped to reduce the high levels of malnutrition in both adults and children.

Mr. Mhuru said it is gratifying that the Food-based dietary guidelines apart from prohibiting the production of unhealthy foods are also intended to establish a basis for public food and nutrition, health and agricultural policies and nutrition education programs to foster healthy eating habits and lifestyles.

He noted that diet is and remains one of the single most important contributors to malnutrition in Zambia, which itself is influenced by many factors, from personal preferences to the broad national availability of foods.

“It is further gratifying that the Zambia Correctional Service, like the Zambia National Service, is readying itself to break new ground in food production as directed by President Edgar Lungu to open up more virgin land to enhance crop production to make the country food secure”, he added.

More than 100 countries worldwide have developed food-based dietary guidelines that are adapted to their nutrition situation, food availability, culinary cultures, and eating habits.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleKopala giants Nkana and Zesco fall in Lusaka

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

General NewsChief Editor - 0

Nutritional Guidelines being developed should be distributed to Zambia National Service and the Zambia Correctional Service

The Civil Society Scaling Up Nutrition Alliance has urged the government to ensure that the Food-based dietary guidelines once...
Read more
Feature Sports

Kopala giants Nkana and Zesco fall in Lusaka

sports - 0
Copperbelt giants Nkana and Zesco United have tumbled in their respective midweek delayed FAZ Super Division matches played in Lusaka. Champions Zesco were edged 1-0...
Read more
General News

President Edgar Lungu attends inauguration of President of Mozambique

Chief Editor - 10
President Edgar Lungu was today among heads of state and governments who attended the inauguration of Filipe Nyusi as President of Mozambique. President...
Read more
General News

PF says it is dismayed by Opposition Parties preoccupied with malicious attacks on the party

Chief Editor - 12
The Patriotic Front in Lusaka Province says it is dismayed by what it has termed as some doomsayers in the opposition who are preoccupied...
Read more
Headlines

Government to Move Key Economic Activities to Northern and North Western Provinces

Chief Editor - 9
The government is working on moving key economic activities like agriculture and power generation to Northern and North -Western Provinces because of their consistent...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Edgar Lungu attends inauguration of President of Mozambique

General News Chief Editor - 10
President Edgar Lungu was today among heads of state and governments who attended the inauguration of Filipe Nyusi as President of Mozambique. President...
Read more

PF says it is dismayed by Opposition Parties preoccupied with malicious attacks on the party

General News Chief Editor - 12
The Patriotic Front in Lusaka Province says it is dismayed by what it has termed as some doomsayers in the opposition who are preoccupied...
Read more

Given Lubinda bemoans the behaviour of demonstrators who were demanding retirement payment

General News Chief Editor - 17
The Ministry of Justice has expressed concern in the manner demonstrators demanding for their early retirement and voluntary separation payments conducted their protest yesterday...
Read more

Citizen University, Pamodzi University and University of East and Southern Africa shut for illegal operations

General News Chief Editor - 12
The Higher Education Authority (HEA) has with immediate effect banned Citizen University, Pamodzi University, and University of East and Southern Africa from operating as...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 12 times, 6 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]