Nkana coach Manfred Chabinga admits they blew a valuable opportunity to go top of the FAZ Super Division table following Wednesday’s away loss at Zanaco.

The record 12-time champions fell 2-1 at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka to hand Zanaco its first league win from seven matches that also saw them crawl out of the FAZ Super Division relegation zone from fourth from bottom up one notch to 14th.

Nkana, though, stayed out at number two, tied on 34 points with leaders Green Eagles.

“Yah, we missed that one. This one was an important one for us unfortunately we lost 2-1,” Chabinga said.

“Of course I am disappointed, we definitely wanted to be on top of the log but we donated the points.”

But Chabinga added that he was optimistic Nkana would rebound in their last game in Lusaka this Saturday before return to Kitwe when they visit mid-table Green Buffaloes.

“They (chances) are very high, we are not a bad team, and we are a good team we need to talk to our players because we have chances of winning the league this season,” Chabinga said.

