The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has adopted Mr. Henry Mushimu Kalenga as its candidate for the Chilubi by elections slated for February 13, 2020.

The by-election was necessitated after the demise of the area Member of Parliament honourable Rosaria Fundanga.

Mr. Kalenga is a former District Commissioner, DC, for Chilubi and served between 2010 and 2011.

He was the Provincial Secretary for Central Province until 2015 when he joined the Patriotic Front (PF).

He was an aspiring candidate under PF in 2016 but the adoption was given to the late MP Mrs Fundanga.

He joined the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in 2018.

Mr. Kalenga, a staunch Catholic, is married to Catherine Kapambwe Nsofwa and has seven (7) children (3 boys and 4 girls).

He was born on October 27, 1962 at Ben’s village on the mainland, where he did his primary school. He later went to Samfya Secondary School where he did his form one (1) to form five (5).

He has done various trainings in mining and is currently pursuing a degree in philosophy and will be graduating in May, 2020.

According to the NDC, Mr. Kalenga’s popularity stems from his hard work as a District Commissioner where he transformed the mainland and island due to his development agenda.

However, his dream of developing the district was cut short when all contracts for District Commissioners were terminated immediately the PF was ushered into office.

He has, however, remained a household name on both the island and mainland.

[Read 16 times, 17 reads today]