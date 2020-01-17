The Zambian Mission in South Africa has said over $ 228 million is expected to be injected in the Zambian economy by different South African investors operating in the country.

Zambia’s High Commissioner to South Africa Major General Jackson Miti says about 1000 jobs will be created once the investment portfolios are fully actualised.

Major General Miti said 24 investment certificates were granted to the investors through the Zambia Development Agency in 2019 with six being renewed licences

He noted that agriculture and manufacturing sectors were leading the investment portfolios in terms of capital investment and jobs to be created.

Major General Miti added that other sectors that have attracted investments included tourism, transport and service sectors among others.

He has since expressed gratitude to the Zambia Development Agency for speedy and efficient facilitation of investment opportunities for the South African investors.

Major General Miti said it is gratifying to note that Zambia has remained a country of choice for various investments owing to her stable economic and political environments.

Major General Miti mentioned that the Mission will enhance its engagements with various investors through the Zambia- South Africa Business Forum in order to attract more investments in different sectors of the Zambian economy.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by First Secretary Press and Public Relations at the Zambian Mission in South Africa Naomi Nyawali.

