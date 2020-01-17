Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has said that residents of Chiwempala have rioted again looting shops and destroying property, before Police reinforcements from nearby towns came in, to calm the situation.

Zambia Police Service has intensified patrols in Chingola’s Chiwempala area which recorded suspected ritual attacks in the past one month.

A check by a ZNBC News Crew yesterday morning found hundreds of armed Police officers combing Chiwempala through foot and motorised patrols.

The heavy presence of Police in the area has reassured residents of their safety.

As Police officers patrolled the area, hundreds of Chiwempala residents marched peacefully chanting slogans calling for peace.

The residents, some of whom jumped on Police vehicles, said they are tired of violence and want to live in peace.

Meanwhile, Chingola Member of Parliament Mathew Nkhuwa has donated a Toyota Hilux to Chiwempala Police Station to help Police Patrol the compound.

Mr Nkhuwa , who is also Energy Minister, sent his wife Rose to hand over the vehicle to Chingola Police Officer Commanding Peter Miselo .

Mr Nkhuwa said the area Member of Parliament is concerned about the insecurity in the area and wants Police officers to be mobile.

Meanwhile, Police in Chingola have started sensitising Chiwempala residents on dangers of violence.

Officers are holding impromptu meetings were they are adviseing residents not to resort to riots.

[Read 243 times, 243 reads today]