-10 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 17, 2020
type here...
General News

Kitwe’s Chiwempala Resident Riot again over Ritual Killings

By Chief Editor
24 views
4
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has said that residents of Chiwempala have rioted again looting shops and destroying property, before Police reinforcements from nearby towns came in, to calm the situation.

Zambia Police Service has intensified patrols in Chingola’s Chiwempala area which recorded suspected ritual attacks in the past one month.

A check by a ZNBC News Crew yesterday morning found hundreds of armed Police officers combing Chiwempala through foot and motorised patrols.

The heavy presence of Police in the area has reassured residents of their safety.

As Police officers patrolled the area, hundreds of Chiwempala residents marched peacefully chanting slogans calling for peace.

The residents, some of whom jumped on Police vehicles, said they are tired of violence and want to live in peace.
Meanwhile, Chingola Member of Parliament Mathew Nkhuwa has donated a Toyota Hilux to Chiwempala Police Station to help Police Patrol the compound.

Mr Nkhuwa , who is also Energy Minister, sent his wife Rose to hand over the vehicle to Chingola Police Officer Commanding Peter Miselo .

Mr Nkhuwa said the area Member of Parliament is concerned about the insecurity in the area and wants Police officers to be mobile.

Meanwhile, Police in Chingola have started sensitising Chiwempala residents on dangers of violence.

Officers are holding impromptu meetings were they are adviseing residents not to resort to riots.

[Read 243 times, 243 reads today]
Previous articlePresident Edgar Lungu back from Mozambique
Next articleChilubi Campaign: UPND’s Fielding of an Old Candidate is Adult Abuse-Mumbi Phiri

4 COMMENTS

  4. We know that the opposition are funding some of these riots. Police do not hesitate to effect your authority on those causing confusion. Kz

    0

    0

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature PoliticsChief Editor - 8

Chilubi Campaign: UPND’s Fielding of an Old Candidate is Adult Abuse-Mumbi Phiri

Deputy Secretary-General for the Patriotic Front(PF), Hon. Mrs. Mumbi Phiri has said that it's high time the United Party...
Read more
General News

Kitwe’s Chiwempala Resident Riot again over Ritual Killings

Chief Editor - 4
Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has said that residents of Chiwempala have rioted again looting shops and destroying property, before Police reinforcements from...
Read more
General News

President Edgar Lungu back from Mozambique

Chief Editor - 3
President Edgar Lungu has arrived in the country from Mozambique where he was among heads of state and governments that witnessed the inauguration of...
Read more
Feature Politics

Tutwa Ngulube Explains Why US-based Zambian lawyer Professor Muna Ndulo has lost touch with Zambian laws

Chief Editor - 2
PF Deputy Parliamentary Chief Whip Tutwa Ngulube says US-based Zambian lawyer Professor Muna Ndulo has lost touch with Zambian laws, judging by his “flawed”...
Read more
Headlines

Former Home Affairs Minister Lameck Mangani warns Sunday Chanda

Chief Editor - 4
Former Home Affairs Minister Lameck Mangani has responded to the allegation by the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Media Director Sunday Chanda accusing him and...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

President Edgar Lungu back from Mozambique

General News Chief Editor - 3
President Edgar Lungu has arrived in the country from Mozambique where he was among heads of state and governments that witnessed the inauguration of...
Read more

Protesting Retires at the Ministry of Justice were paid, says Dora Siliya

General News Chief Editor - 16
Chief Government spokesperson Dora Siliya says some retirees who are part of the group demanding payment of their terminal benefits have already been paid...
Read more

Mrs Chanda spends her 50th birthday giving out hampers to new mothers

General News editor - 16
Usually, birthdays come with a lot of excitement and some call for huge celebrations such as cutting of cakes, good food, popping of champagne...
Read more

Citizen Science : A Conservation Game Changer

General News editor - 0
By Arnold Chasaya Communities play a critical role in the sustainable management of natural endowments. In Zambia, one of the most precious natural resources, which continues...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 13 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 243 times, 243 reads today]