Feature Politics

Another MMD MP Survives Road Accident

Opposition Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Member of Parliament for Mkaika Constituency Hon. Peter Phiri survived a road accident on Tuesday the 14th of January, 2020 around 23:30 hours in Sinda in Eastern Province.

Hon. Phiri who was traveling to Katete from Lusaka for a funeral rammed into a stationed Malawian Truck, which was partially parked along his road lane.

Hon. Phiri who was immediately rushed to Sinda Zone Clinic, was referred to St. Francis Hospital in Katete for observation.

This is the second accident that has involved an MMD MP, after last road accident that involved MMD Muchinga Member of Parliament Hon. Howard Kunda.

