Deputy Secretary-General for the Patriotic Front(PF), Hon. Mrs. Mumbi Phiri has said that it’s high time the United Party For National Development (UPND) leadership emulate President Edgar Lungu by giving opportunities to young people to take up leadership roles.

Mrs. Phiri wondered why the UPND would call back an old man from retirement to contest the Chilubi Parliamentary by-elections instead of picking a youth stating that the UPND action is literally Adult abuse.

She urged the UPND youth to join the Patriotic Front because, in the PF, they will get an opportunity to assume leadership roles because President Lungu has demonstrated his desire to see young people lead.

Mrs. Phiri was speaking during the PF rally at President Square in Chilubi this afternoon when Campaign Managers Dr. Chitalu Chilufya and Hon. Brian Mundubile introduced the PF Candidate Mr. Mulenga Fube to the People.

And Mrs. Phiri has urged Mr. Fube to have an open-door policy and to be humble once voted into office after February 13.

She said it is of grave importance for a leader to be humble and pay a listening ear to his people because he represents their aspirations.

And Mr. Fube said he is open to all advice from the people of Chilubi and those that have held leadership positions such as the one he is aspiring for, before.

He asked the people Chilubi to give him a chance to continue with the development agenda that President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Dr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu has mapped out for them.

And Patriotic Front National Mobilisation Committee Deputy Chairperson and Deputy Campaign Manager for the Chilubi Parliamentary by-elections Mr. Geoffrey Bwalya Mwamba has said that Chilubi Island has several points of entry which the UPND can use to access the area if they want.

Mr Mwamba said the complaint by the UPND that the PF has hired all the boats hence their failure to access the island is ridiculous and typical of the UPND cry baby tactic which they are famous for using when they sense defeat.

He further said that the issue of the PF hiring all the boats is just not true stating that if the UPND have the money to hire boats, they can also do so because it’s not possible that PF can hire each and every boat.

Mr. Mwamba was responding to accusations by the UPND that PF is trying to sabotage their campaigns by hiring all the boats taking people to Chilubi.

And speaking at the same event, Camapign Manager for the Chilubi Parliamentary by elections Hon. Brian Mundubile said the UPND should just put in the work instead of making unfounded accusations against their opponents.

He said the PF would win the election because they have a clear agenda of how they will continue developing Chilubi and the rest of the nation as espoused in the PF manifesto and the 7th National Development Plan.

[Read 232 times, 232 reads today]