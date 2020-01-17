Chipolopolo’s 2021 AFCON Group H qualifier against Botswana has been brought forward six months earlier to March following the date changes to next year’s finals in Cameroon.

With the 2021 AFCON moved from June to January, the tournament has swapped qualifying dates with the Africa zone 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup group campaign.

Zambia were scheduled to host and visit Botswana on match-day three and four respectively in August and September but will now play in March that was earlier reserved for the 2022 Qatar World Cup group stage qualifiers.

And so Zambia’s Group H doubleheader against Botswana will now be played during the March 23-31 starting at home and away during that international match week.

Match-day-five at home against Algeria will be during the week of June 1-9 before closing their Group H campaign away to Zimbabwe during the week of August 31-September 8.

The top two teams from Group H will qualify to the Cameroon finals.

Meanwhile, match-day-one of the 2022 Qatar group stage qualifiers will kickoff during the weekend of October 5-13 and match-day-two will close 2021 during the week of November 9-17.

Draws for the Africa zone 2022 Qatar group stage qualifiers will be held in Cairo this Tuesday on January 21.

