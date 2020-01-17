PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu has directed newly appointed Auditor General Dr. Dick Chellah Sichembe to end the misappropriation and misapplication of public funds in government institutions.

Speaking at State House, Friday morning, when he swore in Dr. Sichembe and his Deputy for Corporate Services Mrs. Sarah Ross, President Lungu urged the duo to ensure resources are applied for the purpose for which they were intended. He said the government cannot allow the wastage of resources, especially amidst austerity measures.

The Head of State said the Office of the Auditor-General should, therefore, be key to the realization of the said measures.

“I wish to congratulate you on your appointment as Auditor General for the Republic of Zambia. This appointment is in line with the provisions of the Constitution of Zambia, hence the requirement for ratification by Parliament. Your ratification is, therefore, confirmation of the confidence that the people of Zambia have in you to take charge of the office of the Auditor-General. Your curriculum vitae is very impressive. I am pleased to also note that your loyalty to the government is admirable, and should be emulated by other public servants who aspire to rise to high positions in government, such as the one you have been appointed to,” said President Lungu.

“You are a seasoned public servant, having dedicated over 20 years of your career in accounting, finance, and auditing of public sector institutions. You have worked in various positions in the government rising through the ranks to the position of Accountant General, a position which you held until this appointment.”

Meanwhile, the Head of State has described Mrs Sarah Ross, who has worked in both public and private sectors for over 36 years, as a seasoned Accountant, Economist and Business Administrator.

He stated that he is confident that Mrs. Ross will give qualified support to the Auditor General in the execution of his mandate.

“Your experience dates back to the time you worked for Barclays Bank, and thereafter, you moved to Meridien Biao Bank where you rose from being a clerk to the level of Manager, Banking Operations. After leaving Meridien Bank, you served in several other institutions until you joined the Office of the Auditor-General in 2005, the institution you have served to date.

“During the 15 years with the Auditor General’s office, you have served diligently – having risen from the position of Senior Auditor, Forensic and Investigation to the position of Director Planning and Information until your new appointment as Deputy Auditor General, Corporate Services,” said the Head of State.

And Dr. Sichembe has pledged to transform the Office of the Auditor-General into a more robust effective institution in order to promote transparency and accountability in the management of public resources.

