-6.1 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, January 17, 2020
type here...
Headlines

Panji Kaunda rubbishes claims by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda

..as he challenges that PF not look for scapegoats for their lies

By Chief Editor
24 views
1
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Former Deputy Minister of Defence Colonel Panji Kaunda has rubbished claims by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda that he is working with the UPND and Lameck Mangani to incite the People of Eastern Province against President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front Government.

Party Media Director Sunda Chanda said in a statement that Colonel Kaunda is reportedly working with Lameck Mangani and a certain self-styled wanna-be media guru based in Lusaka, to rubble rouse and stir up anti-Edgar Lungu and PF Government sentiment in order to negatively influence Easterners in this regard.

But Colonel Kaunda says Sunday Chanda is being insincere with his allegations adding that if the PF is going to be destabilized in Eastern province, it will be their fault because they have failed to deliver on their promises to the people of Zambia.

Colonel Kaunda said he does not know the people Mr Chanda is talking about rejecting his assertions as total lies.

He, however, said that the PF has not delivered on the promises made to the people such as roads, schools and health centers which will affect their popularity.

Colonel Kaunda cited Vubwi as one area that has not benefited from the PF as no road has been built as promised.

He challenged that PF not look for scapegoats for their lies but should deliver on their promises if they are to remain relevant to the people of Eastern province.

But PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has reiterated his warning against treachery.

Mr Chanda said the Patriotic Front shall meet traitors with appropriate political force and will receive their just reward and reap with interest.

He has vowed that the party membership shall defend the leadership of the Party.

Mr Chanda said those with frustrations must use proper channels to air their grievances as opposed to undermining the current leadership.

[Read 15 times, 15 reads today]
Previous article$ 228 million expected to be injected in the Zambian economy by different South African investors
Next articleZESCO announces reduction for Load shedding from 15 hours to 10 hours country wide

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

EconomyChief Editor - 0

ZESCO announces reduction for Load shedding from 15 hours to 10 hours country wide

Power utility firm Zesco has announced a reduction in load shedding hours from minimum 15 hours to between 10...
Read more
Headlines

Panji Kaunda rubbishes claims by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda

Chief Editor - 1
Former Deputy Minister of Defence Colonel Panji Kaunda has rubbished claims by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda that he is working with the UPND...
Read more
Economy

$ 228 million expected to be injected in the Zambian economy by different South African investors

Chief Editor - 0
The Zambian Mission in South Africa has said over $ 228 million is expected to be injected in the Zambian economy by different South...
Read more
Feature Politics

Chilubi Campaign: UPND’s Fielding of an Old Candidate is Adult Abuse-Mumbi Phiri

Chief Editor - 16
Deputy Secretary-General for the Patriotic Front(PF), Hon. Mrs. Mumbi Phiri has said that it's high time the United Party For National Development (UPND) leadership...
Read more
General News

Kitwe’s Chiwempala Resident Riot again over Ritual Killings

Chief Editor - 13
Copperbelt Police Commissioner Charity Katanga has said that residents of Chiwempala have rioted again looting shops and destroying property, before Police reinforcements from...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Former Home Affairs Minister Lameck Mangani warns Sunday Chanda

Headlines Chief Editor - 15
Former Home Affairs Minister Lameck Mangani has responded to the allegation by the ruling Patriotic Front (PF) Media Director Sunday Chanda accusing him and...
Read more

Zamtel in massive job lay offs

Headlines Chief Editor - 17
State owned telecommunications company Zamtel has started a process of cutting up to 140 jobs which will see a number of key staff thrown...
Read more

PF Youth Chairman Kelvin Sampa accused of attempting to illegally import finished edible oils

Headlines Chief Editor - 13
The Crushers and Edible Oil Refiners Association (CEDORA) has accused PF Youth Chairman Kelvin Sampa of using his political influence to illegally obtain import...
Read more

We have information that UPND is Working with Panji Kaunda to Incite Easterners Against President Lungu and PF

Headlines Chief Editor - 52
  The Patriotic Front says it has information that the Opposition UPND is working with Colonel Panji Kaunda, the son of the first President to...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 13 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 16 times, 16 reads today]