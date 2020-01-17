Former Deputy Minister of Defence Colonel Panji Kaunda has rubbished claims by PF Media Director Sunday Chanda that he is working with the UPND and Lameck Mangani to incite the People of Eastern Province against President Edgar Lungu and the Patriotic Front Government.

Party Media Director Sunda Chanda said in a statement that Colonel Kaunda is reportedly working with Lameck Mangani and a certain self-styled wanna-be media guru based in Lusaka, to rubble rouse and stir up anti-Edgar Lungu and PF Government sentiment in order to negatively influence Easterners in this regard.

But Colonel Kaunda says Sunday Chanda is being insincere with his allegations adding that if the PF is going to be destabilized in Eastern province, it will be their fault because they have failed to deliver on their promises to the people of Zambia.

Colonel Kaunda said he does not know the people Mr Chanda is talking about rejecting his assertions as total lies.

He, however, said that the PF has not delivered on the promises made to the people such as roads, schools and health centers which will affect their popularity.

Colonel Kaunda cited Vubwi as one area that has not benefited from the PF as no road has been built as promised.

He challenged that PF not look for scapegoats for their lies but should deliver on their promises if they are to remain relevant to the people of Eastern province.

But PF Media Director Sunday Chanda has reiterated his warning against treachery.

Mr Chanda said the Patriotic Front shall meet traitors with appropriate political force and will receive their just reward and reap with interest.

He has vowed that the party membership shall defend the leadership of the Party.

Mr Chanda said those with frustrations must use proper channels to air their grievances as opposed to undermining the current leadership.

