President Edgar Lungu has arrived in the country from Mozambique where he was among heads of state and governments that witnessed the inauguration of Filipe Nyusi as President of Mozambique.

President Lungu arrived in Lusaka from Maputo last evening.

He was received by Cabinet Ministers, Service Chiefs and Lusaka Deputy Mayor Christopher Shakafuswa.

President Lungu was accompanied by Foreign Affairs Minister, Joe Malanji and other senior government officials.

Mr Nyusi, who won the Presidential election by 73 percent of the vote, last October, was being sworn in to begin a second term in office.

